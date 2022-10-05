Credits Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. Credits has a market cap of $1.10 million and $40,801.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. "

