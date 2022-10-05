Credmark (CMK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $530,340.00

Credmark (CMK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Credmark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credmark has a market cap of $530,340.00 and $13,998.00 worth of Credmark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credmark has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Credmark Profile

Credmark’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Credmark’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Credmark’s official website is credmark.com. Credmark’s official Twitter account is @credmarkhq. The Reddit community for Credmark is https://reddit.com/r/Credmark and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Credmark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credmark’s novel protocol organizes model contributors, governance token holders, and users around an ecosystem of DeFi data models. These models allow DeFi users to balance reward and risk against their personal risk tolerance, backed by a landscape of validated, persistently tested, and curated models that are competing for governance-defined success metrics.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credmark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credmark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credmark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

