Critical Analysis: Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) & 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC)

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackboxstocks and 12 ReTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 1.52 -$2.62 million ($0.43) -1.64 12 ReTech $660,000.00 0.00 -$5.26 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Blackboxstocks has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

This table compares Blackboxstocks and 12 ReTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74% 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blackboxstocks and 12 ReTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackboxstocks currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 750.82%.

Summary

Blackboxstocks beats 12 ReTech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable through social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, which is used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app that is used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

