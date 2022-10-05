Critical Review: Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) versus BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 25.04% 10.26% 1.10% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $6.99 billion 2.60 $2.32 billion $3.95 9.27 BEO Bancorp $33.57 million 1.48 $6.92 million N/A N/A

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and BEO Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Citizens Financial Group and BEO Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 1 4 10 0 2.60 BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.36%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Dividends

Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats BEO Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending products, credit cards, business loans, wealth management, and investment services; and auto, education, and point-of-sale finance loans, as well as digital deposit products. This segment serves its customers through telephone service centers, as well as through its online and mobile platforms. The Commercial Banking segment provides various financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as syndicated loans, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity capital markets services. This segment serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. It operates approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia; 114 retail and commercial non-branch offices in national markets; and approximately 3,300 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About BEO Bancorp

(Get Rating)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.