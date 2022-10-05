Critical Review: Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) vs. Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Generation Bio has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Biosciences has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Generation Bio and Harmony Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Bio 0 2 3 0 2.60 Harmony Biosciences 0 2 4 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Generation Bio presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 257.36%. Harmony Biosciences has a consensus target price of $60.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.04%. Given Generation Bio’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Generation Bio is more favorable than Harmony Biosciences.

This table compares Generation Bio and Harmony Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Bio N/A N/A -$119.15 million ($2.37) -2.28 Harmony Biosciences $305.44 million 9.20 $34.60 million $0.95 49.99

Harmony Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Bio. Generation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Bio and Harmony Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Bio N/A -37.01% -30.10% Harmony Biosciences 15.95% 60.12% 26.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Generation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Generation Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats Generation Bio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co., a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Bio Co. in November 2017. Generation Bio Co. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

