Critical Survey: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) versus Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) and Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primis Financial pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primis Financial has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Primis Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cambridge Bancorp and Primis Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cambridge Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.34%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Primis Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Primis Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Primis Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Primis Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 29.36% 12.39% 1.11% Primis Financial 17.39% 5.95% 0.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Primis Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $177.84 million 3.25 $54.02 million $7.60 10.84 Primis Financial $124.38 million 2.51 $31.25 million $0.86 14.73

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Primis Financial. Cambridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primis Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Primis Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates through a network of 19 banking offices in Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and two wealth management offices located in Massachusetts, as well as three wealth management offices located in New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Primis Financial

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial business and real estate, construction, secured asset based, small business administration, mortgage warehouse lending products, as well as financing for medical, dental, and veterinary businesses; residential mortgage, trust mortgage, home equity lines of credit, secured and unsecured personal, and consumer loans, as well as life insurance premium financing and demand loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, and remote deposit capture services. In addition, the company provides debit cards, ATM services, notary services, and mobile and online banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated forty full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and changed its name to Primis Financial Corp. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

