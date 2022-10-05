Critical Survey: Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) and Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC)

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) and Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trinity Capital and Ares Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $82.19 million 5.10 $132.32 million $2.19 6.10 Ares Acquisition N/A N/A $15.85 million N/A N/A

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ares Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Trinity Capital and Ares Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Trinity Capital presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.09%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Ares Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and Ares Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 59.17% 12.27% 5.70% Ares Acquisition N/A -56.49% 3.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Ares Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Ares Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

