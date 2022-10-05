Cronos 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.32 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.79 billion and approximately $22.32 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00086098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00064560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00018336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00029909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007691 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000257 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008509 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cronos (CRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cronos has a current supply of 30,263,013,692 with 25,263,013,692 in circulation. The last known price of Cronos is 0.11035134 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $17,173,188.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crypto.com/en/chain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.