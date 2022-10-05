Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $753.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 60.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Featured Stories

