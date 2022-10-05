Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.51 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

Insider Activity

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $753.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 60.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,214.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,256 shares of company stock worth $3,404,694. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Further Reading

