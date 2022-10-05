CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CAPL opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The firm has a market cap of $748.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 73.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrossAmerica Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $164,924.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,258.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $164,924.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,258.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,546.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,229.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 71,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 77.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.