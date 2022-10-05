Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $150.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.18 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

