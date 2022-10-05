Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $177.00 at KeyCorp

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $150.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.22. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $143.18 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,853,000 after purchasing an additional 231,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

