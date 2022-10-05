Crown (CRW) Reaches Market Cap of $413,493.43

Crown (CRW) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $413,493.43 and $11.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,117.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.88 or 0.00600849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00244903 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00046982 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005479 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,666,991 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

