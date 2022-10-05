Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Crown by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Crown by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Crown by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 17,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Crown by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crown by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Stock Up 2.8 %

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Crown has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $130.42. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.43%.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Read More

