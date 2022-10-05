CroxSwap Price Tops $0.0060 (CROX)

CroxSwap (CROX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, CroxSwap has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CroxSwap has a total market capitalization of $26,913.70 and $30,835.00 worth of CroxSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CroxSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CroxSwap Coin Profile

Buying and Selling CroxSwap

