Crust Shadow Price Tops $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $610,325.79 and approximately $17,884.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn “

