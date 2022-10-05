Crypto Gaming United (CGU) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Crypto Gaming United (CGU) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Crypto Gaming United token can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Gaming United has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Gaming United has a total market cap of $44.44 million and $1.58 million worth of Crypto Gaming United was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crypto Gaming United

Crypto Gaming United was first traded on October 17th, 2021. Crypto Gaming United’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,712,561 tokens. Crypto Gaming United’s official website is www.cgu.io. The official message board for Crypto Gaming United is www.cgu.io/blog. Crypto Gaming United’s official Twitter account is @cryptogamingutd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Gaming United Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Gaming United (CGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto Gaming United has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Gaming United is 0.09840099 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,293,675.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cgu.io.”

