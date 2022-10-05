Crypto Snack Price Up 21.2% This Week (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Snack has a total market capitalization of $75.40 million and $1.80 million worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00145539 BTC.

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Snack (SNACK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Crypto Snack has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Snack is 0.00758214 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,603,839.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptosnacks.org/.”

