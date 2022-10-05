Cryptocean (CRON) Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million

Cryptocean (CRON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $54,387.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003260 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00144359 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $357.51 or 0.01776634 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003903 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.
About Cryptocean
Cryptocean was first traded on April 8th, 2020. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cryptocean
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.