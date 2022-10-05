CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CSX to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.
CSX Trading Up 2.6 %
CSX stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $38.63.
Institutional Trading of CSX
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CSX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 213,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in CSX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 16,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
