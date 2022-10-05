CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CSX to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

CSX Trading Up 2.6 %

CSX stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Institutional Trading of CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CSX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 213,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in CSX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 16,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

