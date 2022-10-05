CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 1,700 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,794.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 522 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 715 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 514 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,907.62.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $343.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 119.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth about $947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 235.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTO. StockNews.com downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

