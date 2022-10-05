CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 1,700 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,794.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.
- On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.
- On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.
- On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 522 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 715 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,462.45.
- On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 514 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,907.62.
CTO Realty Growth Price Performance
Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $343.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth about $947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 235.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on CTO. StockNews.com downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
