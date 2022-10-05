CUDOS Price Tops $0.0055 (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $47.79 million and $410,223.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUDOS has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One CUDOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005446 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
CUDOS Profile
CUDOS was first traded on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,743,159,018 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,143,605 coins. The official website for CUDOS is www.cudos.org. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
