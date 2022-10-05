CumRocket (CUMMIES) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. CumRocket has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $36,649.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CumRocket has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One CumRocket coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CumRocket Coin Profile

CumRocket is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2021. CumRocket’s total supply is 1,254,771,422 coins. CumRocket’s official website is cumrocket.io. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CumRocket is https://reddit.com/r/CumRocket.

Buying and Selling CumRocket

According to CryptoCompare, “CumRocket is a deflationary token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. This is a token that rewards holders and punishes sellers, which can encourage a steadier price action. CumRocket is a community project, meaning that the community will be involved in the development of the project, each member will be able to participate in discussion and submit ideas. CumRockets main goal is to tap into the porn industry and provide a novel 18+ NFT marketplace where users will be able to buy, sell, swap and collect exclusive 18+ content. As well as a platform that creators can charge for private content, where they get paid in crypto and tipped in $CUMMIES.”

