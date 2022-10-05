Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
CURLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Curaleaf from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Curaleaf Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of CURLF stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91.
About Curaleaf
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.
