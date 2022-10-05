Curio (CUR) Hits Market Cap of $82,895.17

Curio (CUR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Curio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Curio has a market cap of $82,895.17 and $85.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,241.11 or 0.99919240 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007004 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001984 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003446 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00050796 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009873 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00063163 BTC.
- Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00021845 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004907 BTC.
About Curio
Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Curio
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
