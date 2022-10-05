cVault.finance (CORE) Price Tops $5,724.38

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $57.24 million and $48,684.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for $5,724.38 or 0.28480228 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

