CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

CVD Equipment stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.26.
In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 699,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
