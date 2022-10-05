CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 0.5 %

CVD Equipment stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at CVD Equipment

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 699,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

