CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Cowen assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $157.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.21. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

