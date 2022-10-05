Cyclub Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Cyclub has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cyclub has a market capitalization of $30.66 million and $1.14 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclub coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cyclub Profile

Cyclub’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Cyclub is cyclub.io. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cyclub

According to CryptoCompare, “CyClub is a Dapp of Cyworld Classic, the mainnet of Cyworld, the world's first SNS, and the coin used in CyClub is CYC, a coin rebranded from the existing MCI.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

