CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CytRx Price Performance

CYTR opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. CytRx has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

