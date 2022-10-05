Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,100 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 494,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 242.8 days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DCNSF opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. Dai-ichi Life has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $23.96.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

About Dai-ichi Life

(Get Rating)

Read More

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.