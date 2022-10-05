Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,100 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 494,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 242.8 days.
Dai-ichi Life Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DCNSF opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. Dai-ichi Life has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $23.96.
About Dai-ichi Life
