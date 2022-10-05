Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Mebuki Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MEBUF) to Neutral

Mebuki Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MEBUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Mebuki Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of MEBUF opened at $2.06 on Monday. Mebuki Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $2.06.
