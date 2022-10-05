DAOventures Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $140,426.53 and $1,196.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001130 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00672039 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007691 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010777 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,973,518 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

