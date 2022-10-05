dAppstore Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.96 Million (DAPPX)

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, dAppstore has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. dAppstore has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and $351,749.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dAppstore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About dAppstore

dAppstore’s genesis date was January 15th, 2022. dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. dAppstore’s official website is dappstore.me. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dAppstore

According to CryptoCompare, “The native utility token of dAppstore (DAPPC) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of dAppstore, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem and is intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform.”

