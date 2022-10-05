Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Update

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.
Darling Ingredients Trading Up 5.9 %
DAR opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.