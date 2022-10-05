Databroker Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $342.00 (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $342.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Databroker has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,034.28 or 0.99994143 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00051939 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00063499 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021936 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004966 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

