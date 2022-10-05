DataHighway (DHX) Price Reaches $4.82 on Top Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. DataHighway has a market cap of $153.43 million and $126,552.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $4.82 or 0.00024036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005481 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010738 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About DataHighway
DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,860,978 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DataHighway Coin Trading
