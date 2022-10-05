Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $39,556.56 and $102.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io.

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

