DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $107,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after purchasing an additional 109,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,643,000 after buying an additional 100,696 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,730,000 after buying an additional 309,028 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,789,000 after buying an additional 112,183 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,611,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,661,000 after purchasing an additional 306,666 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCP opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.52. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.63. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

See Also

