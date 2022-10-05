Decentralized Social Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $143.91 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $143.91 million and $645,893.00 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $13.66 or 0.00067359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00145423 BTC.

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is www.deso.org/blog. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentralized Social (DESO) is a cryptocurrency . Decentralized Social has a current supply of 10,808,492 with 8,884,536 in circulation. The last known price of Decentralized Social is 14.5266528 USD and is up 12.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $4,089,170.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deso.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

