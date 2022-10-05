Decimated Market Capitalization Tops $2.27 Million (DIO)

Decimated (DIO) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Decimated token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decimated has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $33,416.00 worth of Decimated was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decimated has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decimated Profile

Decimated’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,025,128 tokens. The Reddit community for Decimated is https://reddit.com/r/decimated_game and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decimated’s official Twitter account is @decimated_game and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decimated’s official website is www.decimated.net. Decimated’s official message board is www.decimated.net/category/updates.

Buying and Selling Decimated

According to CryptoCompare, “Decimated (DIO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Decimated has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 167,025,128 in circulation. The last known price of Decimated is 0.0138852 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $64,965.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.decimated.net.”

