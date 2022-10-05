DeFiato (DFIAT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,118.00

DeFiato (DFIAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. DeFiato has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $10,118.00 worth of DeFiato was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFiato has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One DeFiato coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeFiato

DeFiato’s genesis date was February 10th, 2022. DeFiato’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. DeFiato’s official Twitter account is @DeFiatoOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiato is defiato.com. The official message board for DeFiato is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Buying and Selling DeFiato

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiato is a centralized platform for DeFi staking, yield farming and financial services. The founding mission is to remove technical barriers and give mainstream users the same ability that experienced large crypto players have to support their favorite blockchain projects, while earning rewards at the same time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiato directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiato should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiato using one of the exchanges listed above.

