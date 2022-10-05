DefiCliq Trading Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (CLIQ)

DefiCliq (CLIQ) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One DefiCliq coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DefiCliq has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DefiCliq has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $34,526.00 worth of DefiCliq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DefiCliq Coin Profile

DefiCliq’s launch date was November 11th, 2020. DefiCliq’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins. The official website for DefiCliq is www.deficliq.com. The official message board for DefiCliq is deficliq.medium.com. DefiCliq’s official Twitter account is @deficliq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DefiCliq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DefiCliq is a company that provides both collateralized and uncollateralized loans in both p2p and traditional ways, with more features like DAO (off-chain governance), staking, interoperability in one place as a Polkadot.”

