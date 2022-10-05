DeFIRE (CWAP) Price Hits $0.0237 on Major Exchanges

DeFIRE (CWAP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. DeFIRE has a total market capitalization of $259,443.10 and approximately $29,444.00 worth of DeFIRE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFIRE coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeFIRE has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
DeFIRE Coin Profile
DeFIRE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,934,971 coins. DeFIRE’s official Twitter account is @DeFIRE_Fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFIRE is https://reddit.com/r/deFIRE_fi.
DeFIRE Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DeFIRE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFIRE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.