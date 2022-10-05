DeGate (DG) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

DeGate (DG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeGate has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $16.34 million and $15,521.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,494,507 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeGate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

