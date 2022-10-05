DekBox Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,040.00 (DEK)

DekBox (DEK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. DekBox has a total market capitalization of $132,534.00 and $20,040.00 worth of DekBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DekBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DekBox has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DekBox Coin Profile

DekBox (DEK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. DekBox’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DekBox is https://reddit.com/r/dekbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DekBox’s official website is www.dekbox.finance. DekBox’s official Twitter account is @Dekbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DekBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DekBox (decentralized lending box) is a DeFi ecological platform for lending + SWAP + aggregated income created by developers in the global DeFi community.DekBox’s synthetic asset business aims to provide users with liquidity benefits and multi-dimensional appreciation of mortgage POS assets through multi-chain asset synthesizing mortgage agreements.”

