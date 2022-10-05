Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $28.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.90. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.30). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 797.19% and a negative return on equity of 465.64%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 62,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $249,999.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,938.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

