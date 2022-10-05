Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 81 ($0.98) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 88 ($1.06). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROO. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.33) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 132.17 ($1.60).

Deliveroo Stock Performance

ROO opened at GBX 92.92 ($1.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.08. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of GBX 76.10 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 327.50 ($3.96).

Insider Activity

About Deliveroo

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £38,381.90 ($46,377.36). Insiders have sold a total of 162,841 shares of company stock worth $14,901,761 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

