Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DROOF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 164 ($1.98) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deliveroo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Deliveroo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $0.93 on Monday. Deliveroo has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.